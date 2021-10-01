This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
What is the refinancing application process?
First, we’ll review your application details. We’ll be in touch if we need anything more to support the application, such as a payslip or an account statement.
We can then hopefully approve your loan application and issue your loan documents. Your loan documents will then become available to sign digitally, and once signed we can refinance your loan.