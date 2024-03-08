What are Smart Statements?

The Smart Statements process is how we verify your income and expenses to assess your home loan application.

How does it work?

By connecting to your bank accounts, we securely pull in a read-only copy of your income and expenses. Your bank transactions are retrieved through a one-time, read-only connection using the same security as the major banks. We’ll never see or store your login details – once we have retrieved your transactions, the connection is closed.

We’ll estimate your income and expenses based on your bank transactions. You can adjust any amounts later in your application.

If you’ve got any questions, get in touch with our lending specialists on 02 9058 7404. We’re available Monday to Friday, 9am-7:30pm, and Saturday & Sunday, 9am-5:30pm (Sydney time).

What are the benefits?

Our Smart Statements process saves you hours. With Ubank, there is no need to download and manually input months’ worth of transaction information from your accounts.

We’ll pull your bank transactions to automatically fill in your application to make the process quick and easy. We can then get back to you with a faster answer.

Is my data secure?

Yes. Partnering with Illion, all your data is encrypted using 256-bit encryption and secured by 2048-bit keys. Your credentials will never be seen or stored by anyone.