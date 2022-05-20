What is a split loan?

This is where you hold 2 or more loans against the property. When adding these loan balances together, it will add up to your total lending amount. For example: If you hold a Flex Fixed loan with a balance of $200,000 and a Flex Variable loan with a balance of $600,000, then your total lending amount is $800,000.

Split loans are only available on our Flex products.

The Annual Fee can vary based on the number of loans held in your name. You can find info on all our fees and charges here on our website.

Give us a call on 13 30 80, if you’d like more info on split loans. We’re available during our opening hours.