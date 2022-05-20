What’s the minimum deposit or equity I need for a Ubank home loan?

If you’re getting an owner occupied home loan repaying principal and interest (P&I), you’ll need to have a deposit that’s at least 10% of your property value when purchasing or at least 15% equity when refinancing.

If you’re getting an investment loan repaying P&I, you’ll need to have a deposit that’s at least 10% of your property value when purchasing or at least 20% equity when refinancing.

For all interest only loans, you’ll need a deposit or equity that’s at least 20% of your property value.