How can I get pre-approval for a home loan as a first home buyer?

A pre-approval is an estimated amount of how much a bank could lend you. The lender will consider your income, assets, liabilities, and living expenses. Once they’ve checked out your financials, they may give you a pre-approval for how much they could lend you. Add this amount to your deposit to see what you could spend on a property. Factor in other costs as well, such as conveyancing and stamp duty.