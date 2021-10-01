What are principal and interest (P&I) repayments?

When you make a principal and interest (P&I) repayment, your repayment goes towards paying off your loan (otherwise known as the principal) as well as the interest on your loan.

P&I repayments are calculated so you won’t have an outstanding loan balance at the end of your loan term. Your P&I repayments are scheduled on the same day of the month as your first repayment, provided you haven’t changed the repayment date and/or frequency since then.