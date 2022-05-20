What fees will apply if I pay my loan off early?

Congratulations on paying your loan off early! If you hold a Neat variable or Flex variable loan, you won’t be charged for paying off your loan early.

If you hold a Flex fixed loan, you may be charged break costs if you pay your loan off early during your fixed term. You can make additional payments up to $20K during your fixed term at no charge. If you are looking to pay more than $20K during your fixed term, give us a call on 13 30 80 to know exactly what your break costs will be. Please give us a call on 13 30 80 during our opening hours.

Give us a call on 13 30 80 if you’ve already paid your loan off so we can arrange for a Discharge Authority form to be sent to you. This form will remove Ubank from your property title. Once we’re ready to discharge your loan, we’ll send you an email outlining what you need to do next to finalise the release. We recommend that you pay down your loan prior to lodging your form with us.