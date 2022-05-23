What is a variable loan?

A variable loan comes with a variable interest rate that can go up and down at any time during the life of your loan. With variable loans, you’ll have more flexibility to increase your repayments. Any additional payments you make will show as available funds in your loan account (otherwise known as redraw), and you can redraw your additional payments whenever you like.

If you’re a Flex variable customer with a linked Ubank account, you may be able to use your linked account to offset the interest charged on your home loan. For more info, check out our FAQ on the difference between fixed and variable home loans.