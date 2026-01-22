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Spend with confidence
Our Spend account give you more visibility so you can feel good about how you spend
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Our Bills account gives you a separate place to set aside money to cover your bills
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Our Save account comes with great rates and savings tools to help you get ahead
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Open a shared account in just a few seconds to Spend or Save with your partner-in-finance
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Do offset accounts work with fixed-rate loans?
No. Offset accounts are only available on
Ubank Flex Variable loans
.