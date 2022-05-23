Are there any fees charged on Ubank home loans?

At Ubank, we aim to be as transparent as possible about any fees you might pay when getting one of our home loans. Here's all the fees and charges you might pay with a Ubank home loan.

Keep in mind there may be other external fees that you need to pay, including fees and charges to your existing lender if you're refinancing, solicitor or conveyancer fees, stamp duty, etc.

To get more info on the fees we might charge you, give us a call on 13 30 80. For info on external fees you might pay, we recommend you reach out to your current lender, agent, accountant, financial advisor, solicitor, conveyancer, etc.

Effective 21 February 2024

Fees that may be payable to us at the time of settlement

Loan advance fee

To prepare your loan documents and to arrange settlement of the loan. $250 Valuation fee

Determined by the appointed valuer and will vary depending on the type of valuation, the location and the value of the property. First valuation if under $360 - Free

First valuation if over $360 (we’ll cover the first $360) - Amount over $360

Second or further valuations - At cost Documentation fee

To issue a new set of loan documents if your requirements change. $100 Rate lock fee (Flex home loan only)

To lock in the maximum annual percentage rate of a fixed rate loan for 90 days from the application date. $500



Fees that are payable to us over the term of the loan

Annual fee (Flex home loan only)

To manage your account and process any requested variations to your loan. We’ll debit this fee from your Spend or Bills account every year on the anniversary of the date we first give you the funds. This fee includes up to 5 loans. If you have more than 5 loans, we’ll charge another $250 for the 6th loan and if more than 10 loans, another $250 for the 11th loan. $250 Discharge fee

If we discharge a property at your request. $300 per property



Fees that may be payable to us over the term of the loan

Valuation fee

If a new valuation is required at any time during the term of the loan. At cost Switch Fee (Neat home loan only)

If a Neat home loan is switched to a Flex home loan at your request. $100 Break costs (Flex home loan only)

You may be charged break costs if you: switch, during a fixed rate period, to a different fixed rate or to a variable rate

make additional repayments above the prepayment threshold in any fixed rate term

repay, or are required to repay, the total amount owing for the loan earlier than agreed (e.g. if you breach the loan agreement). To work out if you are required to pay break costs, we compare the change in market funding costs between the time you took out the loan and the time of the break. As calculated in accordance with your loan agreement

Keep in mind there may be other external fees that you need to pay, including fees and charges to your existing lender if you're refinancing, solicitor or conveyancer fees, stamp duty, etc.

To get more info on the fees we might charge you, give us a call on 13 30 80. For info on external fees you might pay, we recommend you reach out to your current lender, agent, accountant, financial advisor, solicitor, conveyancer, etc.