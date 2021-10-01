Are there any fees charged on ubank home loans?

At ubank, we aim to be as transparent as possible about any fees you might pay when getting one of our home loans. Here’s all the fees and charges you might pay with a ubank home loan.

Keep in mind there may be other external fees that you need to pay, including fees and charges to your existing lender if you’re refinancing, solicitor or conveyancer fees, stamp duty, etc.

To get more info on the fees we might charge you, give us a call on 13 30 80. For info on external fees you might pay, we recommend you reach out to your current lender, agent, accountant, financial advisor, solicitor, conveyancer, etc.