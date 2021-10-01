What type of home loans can I get at ubank?

We offer three types of home loans at ubank – Neat variable, Own variable and Own fixed. We also have the option of splitting your home loan between fixed and variable rates on our Own home loan. All of our loans are available as owner occupied or investor loans, and you can choose between principal and interest (P&I) or interest only (IO) repayments. We don’t offer IO repayments with our owner occupied Neat variable loan.