This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
Who can apply for a home loan?
Let’s take a look. Before you get started, please make sure you:
- have a deposit or equity that is at least 20% for investment loans, or 15% deposit or equity for owner occupied principal & interest (P&I) loans
- are buying or refinancing a residential property (we don’t lend for vacant land)
- are an Australian citizen or permanent resident
- are able to provide a satisfactory credit report
- are a Pay As You Go (PAYG) employee.