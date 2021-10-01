ubank FAQs

Info on current ubank products

This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.

Who can apply for a home loan?

Let’s take a look. Before you get started, please make sure you:

  • have a deposit or equity that is at least 20% for investment loans, or 15% deposit or equity for owner occupied principal & interest (P&I) loans
  • are buying or refinancing a residential property (we don’t lend for vacant land)
  • are an Australian citizen or permanent resident
  • are able to provide a satisfactory credit report
  • are a Pay As You Go (PAYG) employee.