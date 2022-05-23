Who can apply for a home loan?
Our home loans can have a max of 2 borrowers. To be eligible, each applicant needs to:
- be 18 years old or over
- be an Australian or New Zealand citizen, or a permanent resident of Australia
- live in Australia
- be employed on a permanent, casual or contract basis (we don’t lend to self-employed individuals)
- have a good credit rating (don’t worry, we’ll run the report for you)
- be listed on the property title
- be applying either individually, or jointly with their spouse or de facto partner that they currently live with or intend to live with after settlement in the same household (you won’t be able to apply with a sibling or parent).