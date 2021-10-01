This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
What documents do I need to provide for refinancing?
We need to verify your identity, with an Australian passport and driver licence being the best combination. We also need a copy of your certificate of home insurance when your loan is approved to arrange settlement. Other than that, we’ll only need supporting documents in some cases, e.g., if we need to verify some of the information provided in your online application.