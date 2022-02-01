What is stamp duty, and how much will I need to pay as a first home buyer?

Stamp duty is a government tax due when ownership of a property changes. The amount payable depends on various factors, including what state the property is in, whether it’s an investment or an owner-occupied property, and if the purchaser is a first-home buyer.

If you’re a first-home buyer and intend to live in the property, you might be eligible for a concession or waiver of stamp duty. Check what’s available in your state or territory.