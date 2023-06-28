Where can I find the interest earned on my closed Term Deposit and Self-Managed Super Fund accounts?

Your closing statement and Term Deposit maturity letters are available if you give us a call on 13 30 80 (or +612 9070 0202 if you’re overseas). We’re available between 8am and 7:30pm Monday to Friday, and between 8am and 5:30pm on Saturday and Sunday (Sydney time).

Any interest paid during the financial year on your Ubank accounts, including closed accounts, will be reported automatically to the ATO at the end of that financial year. You should consider validating any pre-filled information by the ATO against your closing statements and other account statements.