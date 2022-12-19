Can I have a negative balance when receiving income support or a pension?

The Code of Operations (Code) is an industry code published by Services Australia that aims to provide customers with sufficient income from their eligible Services Australia income support or Department of Veterans’ Affairs (DVA) payments.

If your account has a negative balance while receiving income support or a pension from Services Australia or DVA, generally you can access up to 90% of your payment amount in a fortnight.

Call us on 13 30 80 for help with your eligible income support payments.

You can access further information on the Code, including a copy of the Code on the Services Australia website.

If you believe we haven’t acted in accordance with the Code you can submit a complaint to us using our website form, by calling us on 13 30 80 or by email through our app.

If you’re not satisfied with our response you can make a complaint to Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA). Keep in mind there might be a time limit for contacting them, so it’s best to get in touch with them quickly or check their website for more information.

On their website

By email: info@afca.org.au

By phone: 1800 931 678 (free call)

In writing: Australian Financial Complaints Authority, GPO Box 3, Melbourne, VIC 3001.

