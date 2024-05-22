What if I don’t do it?
If you don’t complete this within 90 days (your specific date will be provided to you via email), your account access in the app and online banking may be restricted.
In some limited instances, your account access (including any joint account access) may be locked, instead of restricted. Where an account is locked, this means:
- You can’t receive or transfer money
- Direct debits including home loan repayments won’t go through
- Your Ubank Visa Debit cards (digital and physical) will be locked
- Scheduled and PayTo payments are paused
- You can’t open any new accounts or access shared accounts