What does the process look like?

Simply log into the Ubank app, refer to your To Do item, and answer the questions. If we already have the information, it’ll be populated and you’ll just need to confirm its correct.

The questions are in three sections:

All about you (your name, address, etc), The business stuff (tax declaration and your job), and Your money (questions to help us get to know you and how you use your accounts).

The process in the app will have ‘cheat sheets’ along the way to help you complete the answers.