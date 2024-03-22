Why have I received an SMS about fraud on my account?

There are a couple of reasons you can receive an SMS about fraud on your account.

You’ll receive an SMS from our fraud team if we suspect there has been a high-risk card transaction on your account. The SMS will only ask for Yes, No or Cancel response. If we suspect a high-risk NPP payment on your account, we’ll attempt to call you and follow up with an SMS if there’s no answer. The SMS will instruct you to call our fraud team back on 1300 705 750. Or you can call our general line on 13 30 80.

We may apply a hold to a high risk NPP payment for up to 24 hours so that we can confirm if the activity is genuine or fraudulent.

The SMSes will come from one of the following numbers (this is our fraud team contacting you).

+61 489 988 024

+61 437 126 492

+61 489 954 380

+61 489 988 025

Remember, we’ll never ask for sensitive information like online banking or app passwords, passcodes, or your card PIN, and we’ll never send unexpected SMSes with links.