This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
There is already a bank called UBank, why are you calling yourself ubank?
86 400 has joined forces with UBank which launched in 2008 and from today we’ll be known as ubank. We have written to our customers to let them know about this change, and for now, there’s nothing you need to do.
- You can continue to use your aqua and purple Visa Debit Cards without interruption. Your card details in our app will update to reflect the new ubank brand.
- Our app, websites and emails will all update or redirect automatically to our new ubank domain. If you have any links bookmarked, you may want to update these when you visit the first time.