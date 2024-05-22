What is the process to verify my ID?

We will ask you a series of questions. If we require further info, we will send an email to the email address we have on file for you. The sender name will be Team Ubank and the email address will be from verify@ubank.com.au. It’s easiest if you complete the process on your mobile phone.

Simply:

Select verify in the email Tick the privacy consent Capture a photo of your Photo ID, and Complete a facial verification to ensure your Photo ID is indeed yours

We will complete the process and if we require further information from you, we will reach out. This should take up to 48 hours.