Why our Own variable home loan
What's an Own variable home loan?
Whether you’re buying or refinancing, our Own variable home loan gives you options. Get 100% interest offset across multiple Spend and Save accounts and make as many additional payments as you want at no charge. For the perfect balance of flexibility and security, you can split your Own variable home loan with our Own fixed home loan.
Interest rates
Our Own variable home loan rates
The lower your LVR, the lower your rate.
VariablePrincipal and interest (P&I)
|Loan to value ratio (LVR)
|Interest rate p.a.
|Comparison rate p.a.1
Up to 60%
2.39%
2.68%
Up to 70%
2.44%
2.73%
Up to 80%
2.49%
2.78%
Up to 85%
2.99%
3.27%
Own standard variable rate
Standard base rate referenced in our loan contracts
4.15%
4.41%
VariableInterest only (IO)
|Loan to value ratio (LVR)
|Interest rate p.a.
|Comparison rate p.a.1
Up to 60%
2.99%
2.86%
Up to 70%
3.04%
2.91%
Up to 80%
3.09%
2.96%
Own standard variable rate
Standard base rate referenced in our loan contracts
4.75%
4.62%
Fees
Here's what you'll pay
These are the fees you’ll pay with our Own variable home loan. Depending on how you use your loan, you may have to pay other fees and charges.
|Fees
|Charges
Loan advance fee
To prepare your loan documents and arrange settlement of the loan.
$250
Valuation fee
We’ll cover any valuation under $360. If it’s more, we’ll pay the first $360.
Free
up to $360
Annual fee
To manage accounts and any changes across up to 5 Own split loans.
$250 per year
Discharge fee
To discharge your property at your request.
$300 per property
Compare our home loans
See how this loan compares
Neat variableTake it back to basics with no annual fee and low variable rates
Own variablePay off your loan faster with 100% interest offset on your ubank accounts
Own fixedLock in your rate for up to 5 years and budget with confidence
Redraw
Take back any additional payments at no extra cost
up to $20K during fixed term
Additional payments
Pay back more than your minimum repayments for free
up to $20K during fixed term
Split option
You can split your loan with a fixed rate and a variable rate
Offset account(s)
Reduce the amount of interest you pay each month with multiple offset accounts
Annual fee
To manage accounts and any changes across up to 5 Own split loans
$0
$250 p.a.
$250 p.a.
