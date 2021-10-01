Why our Own fixed home loan

What's an Own fixed home loan?

With our Own fixed home loans, lock in a rate and be certain of your repayments for up to 5 years. Pay off your loan faster by making additional payments up to $20K during your fixed term at no charge. You can also redraw up to $20K of your additional payments for free whenever you like, and split your Own fixed home loan with our Own variable home loan to get the best of both worlds.

What’s in it for you?

  • Rate lock
    Rate lock for 90 days

    Pay to lock in your rate and avoid increases before settlement

  • Redraw freely

    Redraw up to $20K of your additional payments whenever you need them

  • Digital application icon
    Apply from home

    Skip the never-ending paperwork with our simple digital application

  • Award icon
    We’re award-winning

    Don’t just take our word, our home loan awards speak for themselves

Interest rates

Our Own fixed home loan rates

The lower your LVR, the lower your rate.

FixedPrincipal and interest (P&I) up to 80% LVR

Own Owner occupier fixed P&I home loan rates, up to 80% LVR
TermInterest rate p.a.Comparison rate p.a.1
(60% revert variable rate)
1 year
3.24%
from 2.75%
2 year
4.10%
from 2.97%
3 year
4.50%
from 3.21%
5 year
4.80%
from 3.64%

FixedPrincipal and interest (P&I) up to 85% LVR

Own Owner occupier fixed P&I home loan rates, up to 85% LVR
TermInterest rate p.a.Comparison rate p.a.1
1 year
3.44%
3.31%
2 year
4.30%
3.49%
3 year
4.70%
3.70%
5 year
5.00%
4.08%

FixedInterest only (IO)

Own Owner occupier fixed IO home loan rates
TermInterest rate p.a.Comparison rate p.a.1
(60% revert variable rate)
1 year
3.88%
from 2.80%
2 year
4.74%
from 3.06%
3 year
5.14%
from 3.34%
5 year
5.44%
from 3.84%

Fees

Here's what you'll pay

These are the fees you’ll pay with our Own fixed home loan. Depending on how you use your loan, you may have to pay other fees and charges.

Own fixed rate home loan fees
FeesCharges
Loan advance fee
To prepare your loan documents and arrange settlement of the loan.
$250
Valuation fee
We’ll cover any valuation under $360. If it’s more, we’ll pay the first $360.
Free
up to $360
Rate lock (optional)
Lock in your fixed rate for 90 days from your application date.
$500
Annual fee
To manage accounts and any changes across up to 5 Own split loans.
$250 per year
Discharge fee
To discharge your property at your request.
$300 per property

Home loans comparison table
Neat variable
Take it back to basics with no annual fee and low variable rates
Own variable
Pay off your loan faster with 100% interest offset on your ubank accounts
Own fixed
Lock in your rate for up to 5 years and budget with confidence
Redraw
Take back any additional payments at no extra cost
up to $20K during fixed term
Additional payments
Pay back more than your minimum repayments for free
up to $20K during fixed term
Split option
You can split your loan with a fixed rate and a variable rate
Offset account(s)
Reduce the amount of interest you pay each month with multiple offset accounts
Annual fee
To manage accounts and any changes across up to 5 Own split loans
$0
$250 p.a.
$250 p.a.
