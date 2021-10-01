This FAQ is related to a current ubank product. Head to our help centre if you want info about original ubank products that new customers can no longer access.
Can I switch from a Neat variable to Own home loan?
If you’re looking for added features like offset accounts and fixed rates, you can switch from a Neat variable loan to an Own home loan by giving us a call on 13 30 80. You will have to pay an $100 switch fee to change from a Neat variable to an Own home loan. If you’re transferring from an Own home loan to a Neat variable, you won’t have to pay a switch fee.