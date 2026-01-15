High interest savings accounts typically have a base interest rate and a variable bonus interest rate that you have to earn. At Ubank, we reward customers for great savings habits as much as possible, which means we focus on the bonus interest part of the equation.

At Ubank, you earn an ongoing Everyday Bonus Rate when you meet the bonus interest criteria. If you’re a new Ubank customer you can get a boost to this rate for up to 4 months with our Welcome Bonus Rate. When you meet your bonus interest criteria for the month, you unlock interest on all your Save accounts on a combined amount up to $1,000,000. Refer to the Save account rate table below to see how interest is done at Ubank.