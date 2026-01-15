Why our Save account

What's in it for you

  • No fees
  • Up to 10 Save Accounts
  • Savings target
    Set savings targets
  • Interest rate icon
    A special welcome
  • Earn on more savings
  • One simple thing

Our rates

Bonus Interest At Ubank

Bonus Interest Breakdown

High interest savings accounts typically have a base interest rate and a variable bonus interest rate that you have to earn. At Ubank, we reward customers for great savings habits as much as possible, which means we focus on the bonus interest part of the equation.

At Ubank, you earn an ongoing Everyday Bonus Rate when you meet the bonus interest criteria. If you’re a new Ubank customer you can get a boost to this rate for up to 4 months with our Welcome Bonus Rate. When you meet your bonus interest criteria for the month, you unlock interest on all your Save accounts on a combined amount up to $1,000,000. Refer to the Save account rate table below to see how interest is done at Ubank.

Bonus Interest Breakdown
N/A
N/A
4.85% p.a.
Grow total savings by $1 monthly
New customers, up to 4 months
Rates are variable and subject to change. Interest is payable on total savings up to $1M per customer where bonus criteria are met. Conditions apply.

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How to get started with Ubank

Learning from everyday customers

Savings scenarios

Scenario 1

First-Time Saver

Scenario 2

Saving for a Holiday

Scenario 3

Multiple Goals, One Strategy

Scenario 4

Getting Back on Track

Good things come to those who Save

Save for a sunny day

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