Key Changes to Save accounts

We’re changing how you earn bonus interest

From 1 October 2025, the way you qualify for bonus interest is changing. To earn bonus interest, as well as having a Spend account, you’ll need to grow your combined balance across all your Save accounts (excluding accounts that are linked as offsets at the end of the month) by at least $1 each month. A reminder that interest doesn’t count towards this $1.

Just remember, bonus interest is only paid on combined balances up to $1M per customer and that the bonus criteria needs to be met by 11:30pm (Sydney time) on the last day of the month. Also, don’t forget that, even if you meet the bonus interest criteria, if you switch a Save account to an offset account or close it during a month, interest is not payable on that account for that month.

