Power of Attorney and Administration Orders at Ubank

What is a Power Of Attorney?

A Power of Attorney (POA) is a legal document that lets a person (the donor or principal) appoint another person (the attorney) to make decisions or manage finances on their behalf. We do not provide legal advice. Please seek independent legal advice before creating or using a POA.

Types of POAs

General POA

Used while the donor has decision‑making capacity. Often for short‑term needs like travel. This includes supportive POAs where applicable under state legislation.

Continues even after the donor loses decision‑making capacity.

All POAs must be created when the donor has legal capacity. POAs automatically end when the donor passes away, at which point their Will applies.

What is an Administration (Financial Management) Order?

An Administration Order (also called a Financial Management Order) is issued by a Tribunal or equivalent when a person does not have a valid POA or cannot make decisions themselves. The appointed person is called an administrator or financial manager.

Throughout this page, Appointed Person refers to either an Attorney or Administrator, except where information applies to one specifically.

How to lodge your POA or Administration Order

Email a certified copy of your documents to customersupport@ubank.com.au.

Include:

A certified copy of the POA or Order.

Appointed person name and contact details



How to certify your documents

Each page must include:

The statement: “This is to certify that this is a true and complete copy of the original which I have sighted.” Certifier’s full printed name Certifier’s occupation Certifier’s signature Certifier’s professional/employee number or address Certification date

The certifier must be someone authorised in your State or Territory.

What happens next?

We review your documents – including verifying the Appointed Person’s identity. We typically respond within 2–3 business days. During this time, we may request supporting documents, such as a medical certificate. We confirm access – outlining what the Appointed Person can do.

Complex or incomplete submissions may take longer.

Eligibility criteria for an Appointed Person

Before we can activate the authority, the Appointed Person must meet Ubank’s customer eligibility requirements:

Complete an identification check

Have a unique Australian mobile number

Have an Australian residential address

Have a unique email address (different from the donor’s)

Ubank cannot accept POAs appointing attorneys “Jointly Only”. If this applies, please send the documents and we will contact you to discuss next steps.

What can an Appointed Person do?

Once accepted, the Appointed Person can manage the donor’s existing accounts by calling 13 30 80.



Important limits

Appointed persons cannot:

Open new accounts (including for existing customers) – Limited exceptions may apply where a Financial Management Order is in place.

Transact using the ubank app or internet banking

These limits help protect customers and prevent fraud or financial abuse.

Note: Certain Administrators appointed under a Tribunal Financial Management Order may have broader legal authority, but operational limits still apply at Ubank.

Ubank does not provide legal advice. Independent legal advice is recommended.

How we protect your information and accounts

We handle personal information under the Privacy Act 1988 (Cth) and Ubank’s Privacy Policy. Privacy Policy.

We may pause access if we are concerned that financial abuse or unusual activity is occurring .

. We only share information as required by law or with consent.

These safeguards help protect you and your funds, while enabling your Appointed Person to manage your accounts.

For details, see our Privacy Policy or email privacy@ubank.com.au.