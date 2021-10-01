UHomeLoan key facts sheet

The key facts sheet summarises the key facts of a loan, including things like estimated repayments, interest rates and comparison rates.

Because of its standard format, the key facts sheet allows you to easily compare home loans not just at ubank, but also between other lenders. Just tell us what you’re looking for in a loan and we’ll give you a personalised key facts sheet to download.

If you have any issues downloading your key facts sheet, give us a call on 13 30 80 or shoot us an email at hello@ubank.com.au.