The “Welcome Bonus” offer is available to new customers who open an account using an eligible code before 30 June 2022, and who make 3 purchases using their ubank debit card (including digital wallets) within 30 days of opening an account.
The offer is limited to one bonus payment per customer. Customers who were previously a ubank customer and closed their accounts within the past 12 months are not eligible for this offer.
The Welcome Bonus offer cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer (unless we determine otherwise).
Only settled card purchases are eligible to meet the bonus criteria. This means we must wait until each card payment has been settled (no longer showing as “pending” in your transaction history) before you become eligible for the bonus payment. Each card purchase and transaction settlement must occur within 30 days of opening an account.
Eligible customers will receive a payment of $20 into their Spend account within a few days of fulfilling the bonus criteria.
There are always a few people who will try to game the system, so here are some fair play conditions.
We retain the absolute right to refuse to pay or cancel a “Welcome Bonus” payment without notice to you. The reasons for us to refuse or cancel a payment may include, but are not limited to, if:
- we believe that your access to the ubank app is or may be fraudulent.
- we believe that you have threatened the security of ubank.
- we believe you have breached any of the ubank General Terms.
- we believe you are acting in bad faith.
- we have closed your account.
- your account contains unpaid charges or is overdrawn.
We also retain the absolute right to stop the offer at any time and to change the conditions or incentive of the offer.
Current 14 November 2021