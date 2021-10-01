This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What devices are supported for mobile payments?
Android
Any NFC (Near Field Communication) enabled Android mobile device running on operating system 6.0 (Marshmallow) or higher and which has not been “rooted” (Manufacturer provided software that has been altered or replaced to run other operations that are otherwise inaccessible to a normal Android Mobile device).
iOS
Any Apple Pay capable iOS device.