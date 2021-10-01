This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How often will I receive a UHomeLoan statement?
We’ll send you a statement in the mail every 6 months, covering January to June and July to December.
You can also generate an ad hoc statement directly from your Online Banking:
- In My Money, click ‘Manage UHomeLoan’
- Select ‘Login’
- Enter your Login ID and password
- Select ‘Statements’
- Enter a start and end date
- Select ‘Submit’.
To check your mailing address simply login to your Online Banking > Click ‘Manage UHomeLoan’ > Once logged into the Starnet Portal, go to My Details, verify through OTP (one-time password) before you will then be able to locate your address.