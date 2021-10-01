How do I redraw from my UHomeLoan?

Redrawing funds is only available if you hold a variable rate UHomeLoan and have an available balance showing on your UHomeloan account. When you make additional repayments, your available balance will be displayed. You can redraw any sum of money up to the available balance at no cost. You can redraw the funds at any time, however, bear in mind the minimum redraw amount is $100.

To request a redraw, please log in to ‘My UHomeLoan’. Once you’ve logged in, go to Payments > Redraw.

If you request a redraw through ‘My UHomeLoan’ by 11am Sydney time, the funds will be transferred to your nominated account within 3 business days.