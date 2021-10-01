This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How do I log in to My UHomeLoan?
- Log in to ubank’s Online Banking.
- Select ‘My UHomeLoan’ which will open in a new window.
- Log in using your Login ID and password.
Login ID: Your Login ID is included in your Welcome Pack which was sent after settlement.
Password: Your password is chosen by you, when you activate your StarNet account in your ubank Online Banking.
If you’ve forgotten your password, you can reset it on the login page.