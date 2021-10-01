How do I change the account that my UHomeLoan repayments are direct debited from?

When you had originally settled your UHomeLoan you would have supplied ubank with an account which you would like your home loan repayments to be paid from. If you are now requiring to change this bank account, simply download the Direct Debit Request form, print and complete. Once you have completed and signed this form, please scan and email your form to advantedge.customercare@advantedge.com.au.

If you have multiple loan accounts set up, and want to change the direct debit account on more than one of these loans, you’ll need to complete a separate Direct Debit Request form for each loan account.

The types of accounts you can nominate for direct debit include: