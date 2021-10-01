This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What is the comparison rate?
The comparison rate combines the lender’s interest rate and ascertainable fees and charges into a single indicative rate designed to help you understand the true cost of a home loan.
It doesn’t include fees and charges that are not ascertainable, such as break cost, associated with terminating a fixed loan early.