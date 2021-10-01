This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Does ubank have any branches?
No, we don’t use a branch network.
Instead, you can contact us online or get friendly service over the phone from a real person.
All of this means lower operating costs – and we simply pass these savings on to you through our highly competitive rates.
