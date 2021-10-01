ubank Product Data APIs
We’ve made information about our products available to developers under the Consumer Data Right.
For more information about these public APIs and how to use them, please visit the Consumer Data Standards website.
Get Products
Obtain a list of products that are currently openly offered by ubank to the market.
https://public.cdr-api.86400.com.au/cds-au/v1/banking/products
Get Product Details
Obtain detailed information on a single product offered openly by ubank to the market.
https://public.cdr-api.86400.com.au/cds-au/v1/banking/products/{productId}