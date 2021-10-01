Consumer Data Right

Product Data APIs

ubank Product Data APIs

We’ve made information about our products available to developers under the Consumer Data Right.

For more information about these public APIs and how to use them, please visit the Consumer Data Standards website.

 

Get Products

Obtain a list of products that are currently openly offered by ubank to the market.

 

https://public.cdr-api.86400.com.au/cds-au/v1/banking/products

 

 

Get Product Details

Obtain detailed information on a single product offered openly by ubank to the market.

 

https://public.cdr-api.86400.com.au/cds-au/v1/banking/products/{productId}

 