Availability of ubank’s payment services

[Q1 2022]
|Payment service type
|Service availability (percentage)
|Significant outages due to problems at ubank (in hours:minutes)
|Significant outages due to system-wide infrastructure problems or natural disasters (in hours:minutes)
Withdraw/deposit cash at an ATM
Transact over-the-counter in a branch
Make card payments (cardholders)
100%
0:00
0:00
Accept card payments (businesses)
Access accounts using online banking (web browser or mobile device app)
99.97%
0:45
0:00
Make/receive account transfers – fast payments
100%
0:00
0:00
Make/receive account transfers – next business day
100%
0:00
0:00
Previous quarter’s availability statistics
[Q4 2021]
|Payment service type
|Service availability (percentage)
|Significant outages due to problems at ubank (in hours:minutes)
|Significant outages due to system-wide infrastructure problems or natural disasters (in hours:minutes)
Withdraw/deposit cash at an ATM
Transact over-the-counter in a branch
Make card payments (cardholders)
100%
0:00
0:00
Accept card payments (businesses)
Access accounts using online banking (web browser or mobile device app)
99.96%
0:58
0:00
Make/receive account transfers – fast payments
99.86%
3:11
0:00
Make/receive account transfers – next business day
100%
0:00
0:00
[Q3 2021]
|Payment service type
|Service availability (percentage)
|Significant outages due to problems at ubank (in hours:minutes)
|Significant outages due to system-wide infrastructure problems or natural disasters (in hours:minutes)
Withdraw/deposit cash at an ATM
Transact over-the-counter in a branch
Make card payments (cardholders)
100%
0:00
0:00
Accept card payments (businesses)
Access accounts using online banking (web browser or mobile device app)
99.96%
0:53
0:00
Make/receive account transfers – fast payments
100%
0:00
0:00
Make/receive account transfers – next business day
100%
0:00
0:00
Description of services and metrics
|Service or metric
|Description
Service availability % (percentage)
The actual amount of time that the service is not experiencing a significant outage, as a proportion of the amount of time during which the service was planned to be available in the quarter. Planned available time excludes planned outages (e.g. for system maintenance).
Significant outage
Unplanned unavailability of a service that meets minimum thresholds for duration and the proportion of customers affected.
System-wide infrastructures
Includes payment systems provided by the RBA, card schemes and other central payment system infrastructure; electricity network; and provider of telecommunications network links to ubank’s operating or data centres.
Withdrawal/deposit cash at ATM
Not applicable
Transact over-the-counter at a branch
Not applicable
Make card payments (cardholders)
Ability to use a ubank debit card to make a payment either in-store, on a mobile device (e.g. through an app) or online. Outages exclude problems with the business’ payments acceptance device or payments provider or a customer’s mobile device.
Make card payments (businesses)
Not applicable
Access accounts using online banking (web browser or mobile device app)
Ability to log in, transfer between own accounts at ubank, initiate payments and/or view accurate and up to date account information. Excludes the ability to process payments, which is covered in ‘make/receive account transfers (fast payments)’ and ‘make/receive account transfers - next business day’.
Make/receive account transfers – fast payments
Ability of ubank to process fast bank account transfers. This includes account-to-account transfers (Pay Anyone) to a PayID, and other one-off or scheduled payments (for example, direct debits and payroll payments by businesses) made through NPP/Osko. Outages exclude the inability for customers to initiate transfers due to unavailability of web or app banking channels, or a branch.
Make/receive account transfers – next business day
Ability of ubank to process bank account transfers, with funds becoming available to the recipient on the next business day or later. Includes account-to-account transfers (Pay Anyone) and scheduled payments (for example, direct debits, and payroll payments by businesses) not made as fast payments through NPP/Osko, and BPAY payments. Outages exclude the inability to initiate payments due to unavailability of web or app banking channels, or a branch.