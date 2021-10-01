Availability of ubank’s payment services

The actual amount of time that the service is not experiencing a significant outage, as a proportion of the amount of time during which the service was planned to be available in the quarter. Planned available time excludes planned outages (e.g. for system maintenance).

Ability to use a ubank debit card to make a payment either in-store, on a mobile device (e.g. through an app) or online. Outages exclude problems with the business’ payments acceptance device or payments provider or a customer’s mobile device.

Ability to log in, transfer between own accounts at ubank, initiate payments and/or view accurate and up to date account information. Excludes the ability to process payments, which is covered in ‘make/receive account transfers (fast payments)’ and ‘make/receive account transfers - next business day’.

Ability of ubank to process fast bank account transfers. This includes account-to-account transfers (Pay Anyone) to a PayID, and other one-off or scheduled payments (for example, direct debits and payroll payments by businesses) made through NPP/Osko. Outages exclude the inability for customers to initiate transfers due to unavailability of web or app banking channels, or a branch.

Make/receive account transfers – next business day