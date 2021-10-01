DigiDocs
What are the benefits?
To make signing documents faster and easier, eligible customers can use MSA National’s DigiDocs service to quickly and securely review and sign loan documents on their computer or mobile device.
What is the DigiDocs process?
After your UHomeLoan has been approved, there are 4 easy steps
Log in
When your documents are ready, you’ll get an SMS from MSA National, advising an email has been sent with a link to the documents. Once you receive the email, open the link then select “send SMS”. This will send you another SMS with a security access code, which you’ll need to enter into DigiDocs.
Sign electronically
Simply follow the prompts to sign your documents, upload a copy of your building insurance (if required) and bank statement for the account(s) nominated in the Direct Debit Request and the Loan and settlement authority.
Download signed documents
Once the signing process is complete, you’ll receive an email with a link to your signed documents. Make sure you download and save a copy for your personal records. You’ll have access to your documents for 30 days. After that, give us a call to get a copy.
Important things to note
- Legally, some states still require some documents to be signed by pen. Any documents that require a pen signature will be sent to the first applicant in a separate email. The original signed copies of these must be returned to MSA National before we can book settlement.
- The first applicant will be required to sign the documents first. Once they’ve completed this, the second applicant will receive a second email notifying them the documents are ready for them to log in and sign.
- To be eligible to receive contract documents electronically, each applicant must have an individual mobile number and email address. Also, if any documents are required to be signed under Power of Attorney, or a Change of Name form is required, documents can’t be accepted electronically and will be emailed to you to print, complete, sign and return by post.
FAQs
The top questions people ask about DigiDocs