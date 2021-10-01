MSA National's DigiDocs Service

Enabling you to sign UHomeLoan documents faster and easier

DigiDocs

What are the benefits?

To make signing documents faster and easier, eligible customers can use MSA National’s DigiDocs service to quickly and securely review and sign loan documents on their computer or mobile device.

  Fast
    Fast

    Receive your loan documents online within hours (rather than waiting days for them in the mail).

  Simple
    Simple

    DigiDocs is easy – all you need is a computer or mobile phone.

  Convenient
    Convenient

    You can access it anywhere, anytime.

  Secure
    Secure

    Using encryption and two-factor authentication, it’s safe and secure.

What is the DigiDocs process?

After your UHomeLoan has been approved, there are 4 easy steps

Important things to note

  • Legally, some states still require some documents to be signed by pen. Any documents that require a pen signature will be sent to the first applicant in a separate email. The original signed copies of these must be returned to MSA National before we can book settlement.
  • The first applicant will be required to sign the documents first. Once they’ve completed this, the second applicant will receive a second email notifying them the documents are ready for them to log in and sign.
  • To be eligible to receive contract documents electronically, each applicant must have an individual mobile number and email address. Also, if any documents are required to be signed under Power of Attorney, or a Change of Name form is required, documents can’t be accepted electronically and will be emailed to you to print, complete, sign and return by post.

FAQs

The top questions people ask about DigiDocs

 