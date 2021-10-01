Self-Managed Super Funds

Account features
Interest rates
USaver SMSF and SMSF Term deposits rates
|Product
|Maximum interest rate
|Standard variable rate
USaver SMSF
0.55% p.a.
0.10% p.a.
Some rates displayed may include promotional/bonus rates.
SMSF Term Deposits: Our 2, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11-month term rates are for our Green Term Deposits. With our Green Term Deposits, your savings will be matched to a portfolio of renewable energy projects like wind and solar energy and low carbon buildings.
Compare our USaver SMSF and Term Deposit SMSF
USaver SMSF
SMSF Term Deposit
Description
Delivers a high interest rate – calculated daily, paid monthly and easy access to funds for SMSF investment
Enjoy a great interest rate and the choice from 1 to 12-month term.
Fees
Nil
Nil
Features
Flexibility to transfer funds to any eligible Australian bank account
Security of a fixed high interest rate
Eligibility
From 8 August 2020, you can no longer open a new SMSF account with ubank. Don't worry, if you're a customer with existing SMSF accounts you can still operate and transact on these accounts as normal.
SMSF accounts are no longer available for new customers. Don't worry, if you're a customer with existing SMSF accounts you can still operate and transact on these accounts as normal.
Self-managed super fund Term Deposit customers that opened the account before 8 August 2020 can roll over the Term Deposit at maturity.
Investment
No minimum amount and a maximum of $5 million per customer
A minimum of $1,000 to deposit (up to a maximum of $2 million) per account
Bonus conditions
Earn bonus interest in the months you don’t make any withdrawals from your account
Rollover 100% or more of your initial Term Deposit
Bonus rate
0.45% p.a. above the current standard variable rate
0.10% p.a.
Interest rate
0.10% p.a.
1 month 0.05% p.a.
2 months 0.30% p.a.
3 months 0.55% p.a.
4 months 0.60% p.a.
5 months 0.70% p.a.
6 months 0.80% p.a.
7 months 0.85% p.a.
8 months 0.95% p.a.
9 months 1.10% p.a.
10 months 1.25% p.a.
11 months 1.30% p.a.
12 months 1.55% p.a. (interest paid at maturity)
12 months 1.45% p.a. (interest paid monthly)
Our 2, 5, 7, 8, 10 and 11-month term rates are for our Green Term Deposits. With our Green Term Deposits, your savings will be matched to a portfolio of renewable energy projects like wind and solar energy and low carbon buildings.
Security
Secure savings – ubank is backed by NAB, one of Australia’s most established banks
