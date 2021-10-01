Access product information for original ubank products
The Products API provides public information for original ubank products that are no longer available to new customers. Product types currently supported include the USave savings account and USpend transaction account and UHomeLoan mortgages.
Get Products
Retrieve a list of ubank products
- ubank Get Products URL: https://openbank.api.ubank.com.au/cds-au/v1/banking/products
- View the Consumer Data Standards specification for the Get Products endpoint for mandatory parameters and expected responses
- Authentication is not required to access this API
Get Product Details
Get detailed information for a specific ubank product
- ubank Get Products URL: https://openbank.api.ubank.com.au/cds-au/v1/banking/products/{productId}
- View the Consumer Data Standards specification for the Get Product Details endpoint for mandatory parameters and expected responses
- Authentication is not required to access this API