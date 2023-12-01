ubank x Jordan Gogos introduce ‘Feel-Good Fashion’

Ubank and designer Jordan Gogos collaborate to launch custom fashion pieces and introduce the Feel-Good Fashion Fund initiative for emerging designers.

Ubank is set to announce its collaboration with renowned Australian designer Jordan Gogos, as they join forces to launch an exclusive line of custom, Australian-made fashion pieces and introduce the Feel-Good Fashion Fund initiative, aimed at supporting emerging designers in the local Australian fashion industry.

Jordan Gogos is known for his innovative and boundary-pushing work, with his talent for creating unique and fashion-forward pieces making him a well-respected figure within the industry. Jordan’s partnership with ubank is the exciting, first collaboration launching the ‘Feel-Good Fashion Fund’ to support an often-underfunded industry of creatives.

In this collaborative effort, Jordan Gogos teamed up with print design collaborators Stephanie Farag, Brittany Wyper, and Denis Vukcevic to create five unique prints. These prints were then used to make five zero waste, custom runway garments, along with two pairs of handcrafted shoes by Julia Baldini. These runway looks and prints not only reflect the shared values of ubank and Gogos, which emphasise bravery, authenticity, and a sense of belonging but also served as the creative inspiration for producing a limited-edition collection of fashion-forward ready-to-wear pieces, all proudly made in Australia.

What sets this collaboration apart is ubank’s dedication to fostering the success of emerging designers. Ubank has introduced the Feel-Good Fashion Fund initiative, which was conceived collaboratively with Jordan Gogos with the specific purpose of addressing a critical gap in the Australian fashion industry. Through this initiative, ubank will offer financial support and resources to support up-and-coming fashion talents. This includes an annual $30,000 grant, the most substantial grant available in Australia exclusively for emerging designers, in addition to an exclusive mentorship program and industry exposure for the selected designers via Harper’s BAZAAR Australia and New Zealand, which is partnering on the program.

“We are extremely excited about our collaboration with Jordan Gogos and the launch of our limited-edition collection,” said Andrew Morrison, Chief Product and Growth Officer at ubank. “We believe in the power of creativity and innovation, and our collaboration with Jordan Gogos reflects that commitment. We are equally thrilled to introduce the Feel-Good Fashion Fund initiative, which will contribute to shaping the future of the fashion industry by nurturing emerging designers.”

“I am honoured to partner with ubank on this exciting collaboration,” said Jordan Gogos, Designer and Creative Director of Iordanes Spyridon Gogos. “The collaboration and fund aligns with my belief in supporting emerging talents. I cannot wait to see how this partnership and initiative will contribute to propelling the next generation forward. “Ubank and Jordan Gogos’ collaboration will not only bring a limited-edition fashion collection to market but also create opportunities for emerging designers to establish their presence in the industry. Stay tuned for updates on the launch of the limited-edition pieces and announcements regarding the Feel-Good Fashion Fund initiative.

About Jordan Gogos:

Jordan Gogos is an Eora (Sydney) based, queer, Greek-Australian, 29-year-old multidisciplinary artist and Powerhouse Museum creative resident known for his textile art and object/furniture design. He debuted his namesake brand, Iordanes Spyridon Gogos at AAFW 2021, and in 2022, cemented his name as an artist breaking from convention. Gogos uses industrialised techniques to combine colour and textiles, resulting in ‘wearable art’ and structural pieces reflective of his boundless energy and bold output.