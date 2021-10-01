Home loan eligibility

You can have a max of 2 applicants for a ubank home loan. To be eligible, each applicant will need to:

be 18 years old or over

be an Australian or New Zealand citizen, or a permanent resident of Australia

live in Australia

have a good credit rating (don’t worry, we’ll run the report for you)

be listed on the property title.



Employment

You can apply for a loan if your employment is:

permanent (full-time or part-time)

casual

contract

You won’t be able to get a loan with us if you’re self-employed.



Income

These are the types of income we accept: