Are some of these home loan terms foreign to you?

You’re in the right place. We’re all about empowering you to make confident decisions without needing to step a foot outside your home. That’s why we’ve created this glossary for our home loans lingo. Of course, we’re always available to chat if you still need to talk it out.

Additional payments

Depending on your loan type, you’ll have a required amount to pay each week, fortnight or month. If you pay more than that required amount, you’ll be making an additional payment. Additional payments help you pay off your loan faster and reduce the amount you’re paying in interest. If you have a fixed loan, you can only pay $20K in additional payments during your fixed term.

Comparison rate

It’s tough to compare the total cost of each loan on the market. That’s where the comparison rate comes in to clear some things up.

The comparison rate includes interest plus the usual fees and charges that apply for the life of the loan. It shows those costs as an annual percentage rate to make it easier to compare the cost of loans across different lenders.

Fixed interest rate

You can lock in a rate and make it fixed which means your interest rate won’t change during your fixed term. You can get a fixed term for up to 5 years.

Interest only (IO)

If your loan repayments are interest only (or IO), you are only paying back the interest on your loan and not your loan amount (otherwise known as your principal).

Investment

This is the kind of loan you get if you don’t plan on living in your property.

Key facts sheet

The key facts sheet summarises the key facts of a loan, including things like estimated repayments, interest rates and comparison rates. Because of its standard format, the key facts sheet allows you to easily compare home loans not just at ubank, but also between other lenders.

LVR

LVR stands for loan to value ratio. It’s a percentage calculated by dividing your loan amount by the value of your home. The bigger the LVR, the smaller your deposit needs to be. You can calculate your LVR with the below equation:

LVR % = (loan value ÷ property value) x 100

Loan advance fee

This is a one-time fee we charge to prepare documents and arrange the settlement of your loan. See our other rates and fees.

Owner occupied

This is the kind of loan you get if you plan on moving into the home straightaway while you’re paying back the loan. To get an owner occupied loan, you need to live in the property.

Principal and interest (P&I)

If you pay principal and interest (or P&I), your repayments go towards paying off the loan amount (otherwise known as your principal) as well as the interest on your loan.

Per annum

This is just a fancy way of saying “each year” or “per year”.

Redraw

When you make additional payments to your home loan, you can redraw those additional payments into your Spend or Save account. That basically means you can get back some of the extra money you’ve put into your loan when you need funds. If you have a fixed loan, you can redraw up to $20K in additional payments at no charge during your fixed term.

Refinancing

Refinancing is simply moving your home loan to a different lender. If you initially got a home loan from a different lender, you can move (refinance) your home loan to ubank to take advantage of our great rates and flexible options. You can check our refinance calculator to see how your current loan stacks up against ours.

Valuation fee

This is a fee to cover the valuation of your home. We’ll always cover the first $360 of this fee. If it’s more than $360, you’ll pay the extra. See our other rates and fees.

Variable interest rate

A variable interest rate goes up and down. Sometimes it goes lower than a fixed rate, sometimes higher.