What if I don’t remember the email or password I used to get into banking?

If you don’t remember your existing login email and password, simply go to the log in page on your app or online banking and tap the ‘reset password’ link. You’ll be prompted to answer security questions you set up with your original ubank account.

Need help? Check out our handy ‘How To’ videos on resetting your password:

If you’re unable to reset or are unsure of your login email, give us a call on 13 30 80, or +61 2 8756 0855 if you’re overseas. We’re available Monday to Friday between 8am and 8pm (Sydney time), and between 8am and 6pm on weekends.