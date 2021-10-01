This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
How can I export my transaction details?
iOS app:
- Select USave or USpend account
- Tap the ‘Settings’ icon in the top right hand corner
- Tap ‘Export transactions’
- You can only export CSV files from the ubank app.
Online banking:
- Select USave or USpend account
- Select Transaction history
- Scroll to the bottom
- Select format against Export transaction history
- Select Export
You can export in four different formats from Online banking:
- CSV (Comma Separated Values) to view CSV files you’ll need to have Microsoft Excel or other applicable programs.
- PDF (Portable Document Format) to view PDF files you’ll need Adobe Acrobat Reader which is available for download from the Adobe website.
- QIF (Quicken Interchange Format) which works with the popular accounting program Quicken and others.
- OFX (Open Financial Exchange) this is an open standard which works with dozens of programs.