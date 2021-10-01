What is a Loan Increase (Top Up/Cash Out) and how do I apply on my UHomeLoan?

A Loan Increase is taking out additional lending on top of the existing lending you have already taken out at ubank.

The minimum increase amount you can request with ubank is $20,000. The maximum borrowing limit available at ubank for Owner Occupier properties is up to 85% of the value of your home; and the maximum for Investment properties is 80% of the value of your property. Keep in mind that maximum borrowing power is based on your own personal circumstances and is always subject to credit approval, property type and the location of your property.

Once you have made a decision to proceed, you will need to complete the Loan increase & interest only form and email it to loanvariations@ubank.com.au along with any supporting documents requested on the form. You will notice a document checklist within the form that provides you with a list of documents required for us to consider your request. Once we receive your request, we may also ask for other documents throughout the credit assessment or settlement. Your form will be reviewed by our Platinum Team who will be in touch within 7 working days of receiving your form.

Please keep in mind that the general time frame for a credit assessment is 2-4 weeks, however, timeframes can vary based on the complexity and nature of your enquiry.