How can I move my home loan away from ubank?

We’re sorry to see you go! Is there anything we can do to change your mind?

In order to say goodbye, you will need to complete a Discharge Authority form which can be provided once you have called us on 13 30 80.

Whist you’re calling, let’s have a chat about your loan. If there’s anything we can do to help, we’d love to hear about it.