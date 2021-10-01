This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
What is ubank’s Swift code?
ubank’s Swift code is NATAAU3303M. A Swift code is a bank’s unique identification code that is used when transferring money between banks, particularly for international transfers. ubank does not charge a fee for incoming International telegraphic transfers, however an intermediary bank may do so. If NAB is the intermediary bank for the payment, the fee can be up to $20.
Please note that ubank’s Swift code cannot be used to transfer money into your UHomeLoan.
