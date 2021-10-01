What is ubank’s Swift code?

ubank’s Swift code is NATAAU3303M. A Swift code is a bank’s unique identification code that is used when transferring money between banks, particularly for international transfers. ubank does not charge a fee for incoming International telegraphic transfers, however an intermediary bank may do so. If NAB is the intermediary bank for the payment, the fee can be up to $20.

Please note that ubank’s Swift code cannot be used to transfer money into your UHomeLoan.