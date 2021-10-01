This FAQ is related to an original ubank product that new customers can no longer access. Head to our help centre if you want info about our current ubank products.
Who can access and manage my account?
Only an account holder can access and transact on their account online and over the phone.
For joint accounts, each account holder has separate profiles. All ubank accounts can be operated by either party independently.
We are only able to speak to a third party – such as family member, accountant or financial advisor – if the account holder is present on the call, and has verbally given their consent.